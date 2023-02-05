Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Two rape Class 10 girl, one held

The accused is the son of the house owner where the victim's family resides.

Published: 05th February 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 10 girl was allegedly raped by a man known to her and his friend after the two spiked her drinks. The victim is a 15-year-old girl who is studying in Class 10 in a school near her house. The girl and her family have been living in a rental apartment in the suburbs.

The accused is the son of the house owner who is 22-year-old. The accused knows the victim very well, said the police. On Wednesday the accused had picked up the victim promising to take her to the nearby shop, but he brought her to his friend’s house.

“The men had spiked the girl’s drinks and she fell unconscious and the men raped her,” said the police officer. The accused and his friend had threatened the girl at knifepoint not to inform her parents. The accused had threatened the girl on Thursday also and had told her that he will pick her up on Saturday. “The victim seemed depressed at school and told a teacher about the incident.

Based on information, the parents reached the school and later lodged a complaint with the police,” said a senior police officer. An All Women Police registered a case and arrested the house owner’s son on Saturday. Search is on to nab the other accused.

