Cop who killed 70-year-old woman arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police personnel, who allegedly murdered a 70-year-old woman in Kancheepuram six days back and assisted the police team during inquiry to cover his tracks, has been arrested by the city police.

The accused, V Sathish, 25, from Eganapuram village in Kancheepuram district, attached to the armed reserve police in Thiruvarur, is a distant relative of deceased B Yasodha Ammal, 70, and from the same village, said the police. She was staying alone as her children are settled elsewhere and husband passed away years ago. Yasodha was lending money with interest to the villagers.

“The police team was conducting inquiry and Sathish assisted them. We inquired about the people who had taken money from her. Later, using call records we found Sathish had contacted Yasodha and killed her,” said a senior police officer.

After preliminary inquiry, police said Sathish’s family had received money from Yasodha and did not return it. “When the elderly woman kept asking for the money, Sathish decided to eliminate the woman,” said a senior police officer, adding that he reached her house on Saturday night and smashed her head with a stone.

On Sunday afternoon Yasodha was found dead behind her house among the bushes. Sunguvarchathram police registered a case and sent the body to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for postmortem.

Sathish also took Rs 30,000 in cash and 17 sovereigns of gold from the house to make it look like a robbery. Sathish’s brother Pasupathi is also a constable, at Manimangalam police station.

CHENNAI: A police personnel, who allegedly murdered a 70-year-old woman in Kancheepuram six days back and assisted the police team during inquiry to cover his tracks, has been arrested by the city police. The accused, V Sathish, 25, from Eganapuram village in Kancheepuram district, attached to the armed reserve police in Thiruvarur, is a distant relative of deceased B Yasodha Ammal, 70, and from the same village, said the police. She was staying alone as her children are settled elsewhere and husband passed away years ago. Yasodha was lending money with interest to the villagers. “The police team was conducting inquiry and Sathish assisted them. We inquired about the people who had taken money from her. Later, using call records we found Sathish had contacted Yasodha and killed her,” said a senior police officer. After preliminary inquiry, police said Sathish’s family had received money from Yasodha and did not return it. “When the elderly woman kept asking for the money, Sathish decided to eliminate the woman,” said a senior police officer, adding that he reached her house on Saturday night and smashed her head with a stone. On Sunday afternoon Yasodha was found dead behind her house among the bushes. Sunguvarchathram police registered a case and sent the body to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for postmortem. Sathish also took Rs 30,000 in cash and 17 sovereigns of gold from the house to make it look like a robbery. Sathish’s brother Pasupathi is also a constable, at Manimangalam police station.