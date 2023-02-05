Women media entrepreneurs take stage at Inspire ’23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women entrepreneurs took to the stage on the second day of Inspire 2023, at MOP Vaishnav college, on Saturday. The international conference featured Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder of arts management firm Aalaap and director of communications at Krea University.

Deepa Umesh, a consultant on immersive technology, spoke on new technological avenues of storytelling, while Anupama Kumar, actor and producer, talked about changing dynamics in acting. The session came to a close with the valedictory address delivered by Vasanthi Hariprakash, journalist and founder-CEO of Pickle Jar Media.

