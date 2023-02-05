Home Cities Chennai

Women media entrepreneurs take stage at Inspire ’23

Deepa Umesh, a consultant on immersive technology, spoke on new technological avenues of storytelling, while Anupama Kumar, actor and producer, talked about changing dynamics in acting.

Published: 05th February 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vasanthi Hari Prakash, CEO of Pickle Jar Media, addresses students at Inspire ’23 | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women entrepreneurs took to the stage on the second day of Inspire 2023, at MOP Vaishnav college, on Saturday. The international conference featured Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder of arts management firm Aalaap and director of communications at Krea University.

Deepa Umesh, a consultant on immersive technology, spoke on new technological avenues of storytelling, while Anupama Kumar, actor and producer, talked about changing dynamics in acting. The session came to a close with the valedictory address delivered by Vasanthi Hariprakash, journalist and founder-CEO of Pickle Jar Media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inspire 2023
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp