Country bomb explodes in man’s hand, aide arrested 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man, ‘Otteri’ Karthick, was seriously injured when a country bomb exploded in his hands in Ambattur. His accomplice, Vijayakumar (32), who rushed him to the hospital, was arrested.

According to the police, the accused got acquainted in prison.

After release, both were into making country bombs. On Thursday, they were making bombs at Vijayakumar’s house in Ambattur and one of them exploded in the hands of Karthick. He was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The police received information from the hospital on Saturday. A police officer said, “The damage to his hands is severe and there is a good chance he could lose the hands.”

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man, ‘Otteri’ Karthick, was seriously injured when a country bomb exploded in his hands in Ambattur. His accomplice, Vijayakumar (32), who rushed him to the hospital, was arrested. According to the police, the accused got acquainted in prison. After release, both were into making country bombs. On Thursday, they were making bombs at Vijayakumar’s house in Ambattur and one of them exploded in the hands of Karthick. He was rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The police received information from the hospital on Saturday. A police officer said, “The damage to his hands is severe and there is a good chance he could lose the hands.”