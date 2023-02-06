Man held on assault charges after woman alleges abduction, rape

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested by Salavakkam police on charges of obscenity, hurt, criminal intimidation, theft and extortion based on a complaint from a 21-year-old woman. In her complaint, the woman had alleged abduction and gang rape, but after an investigation police said it was false. No rape charges have been invoked, said the police.

The woman dialled 100 and claimed she was abducted by a four-member gang from Chengalpattu railway station and was gang-raped on Saturday night. A senior police officer from Kancheepuram district said, “The woman who works at a private bank in Chennai was in a relationship with the 25-year-old man. They got acquainted through social media.

On Saturday night, the woman had come to Chengalpattu railway station to meet him. She then went with him on his two-wheeler. They allegedly got intimate. After some time, an argument broke out between them and the girl hit the man. In retaliation, he too hit her.” The police said to get back at him, the woman lodged a complaint saying she was abducted from Chengalpattu and gang-raped at a secluded spot near Salavakkam in Thiruvallur district.

However, after sifting through CCTV footage from the railway station, it came to light that she had gone on her own in his two-wheeler. The police then started questioning her and she told them that she filed a false complaint to get back at him because he had hit her, police officials said.

Salavakkam police booked the man under sections 294(b), 379, 384, 506(i) and 323 of the IPC and arrested him on Sunday. “The woman has been sent to a state-run women’s home while the man has been sent for judicial remand,” the officer said.

