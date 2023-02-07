Beyond the bifurcation of food

Diya Maria George By

CHENNAI: Food divisions aren’t binary anymore. From the green dot for vegetarian food and the red dot for non-vegetarian, we now have a list of new dots — dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, plant-based, and so on. So what is the most appropriate choice and how does one make that choice?

“Today, we have many bifurcations and we are not only restricted to simply being a vegetarian or non-vegetarian. When we constantly try to understand food, the new nomenclatures often don’t provide enough clarity. The advertising sector also plays an important role in confusing the audience. When a brand gets invested, they immediately try to market the brand instead of building the product. Thus, people will continue to have confusion,” shared Varun Inamdar, chef, Oberoi Hotels/Gulf Royals at the Future of Food panel discussion conducted at the Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai.

The chefs representing different cuisines and cultures delved into the history of food habits and the changes in the current era at the event which celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Great Kabab Factory.

A relook at the roots

Sabyasachi Gorai, president of the Young Chefs Forum, and director of Fabrica by Chef Saby, shared that food has a deep connection with the soul and we should know our past before analysing the future. “I genuinely feel that we should follow the geographical importance of where we come from and what our grandparents and their forefathers ate. What seems impressive to our eyes may not be good for our stomach and often we prefer to eat what is being marketed as attractive to our eyes. Our stomach has its brain and we should listen to it. When I am unwell, like most of you, I like to eat things that remind me of my childhood or something from my grandmother’s kitchen. Everyone has their comfort food, meaning somewhere deep there is a link between food and soul. This connection is strengthened by the food we have been fed from childhood. Going back to our forefathers’ recipes is the best thing one can do,” he said.

Varun underlined the current trend of rediscovering food from the past. “We are this whole land of Vedas. If you flip through a few pages of the Rig Veda, you will understand what we speak about and think, as trends are never new. For example, ‘Farm to Fork’ is common now. But the idea has always been there. We have always grown fruits and vegetables in our backyard and consumed them. It is just that now the terminology is getting picked up by journalists and influencers. Also, we are discovering millets now. It has been there for centuries. Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who use millets as only cattle food without realising its uses,” he said.

Digging the culinary wisdom

Acknowledging that the answer to healthy food habits lies in the past, Chef Sheetharam Prasad, culinary director at GRT Hotels commented that the documented culinary knowledge was not passed on properly and people failed to understand the science behind the food habits.

He shared, “While opening a restaurant in Salem, I went to the markets to understand what raw materials were available. I was curious to see a set of workers drinking kanji made of urad dal at 4 am. Their energy drink helped them lift weights and do their jobs. They had their next meal only around 2 pm. Practices like this have been for a long time, around the world. It is just that we do not understand why certain people make maximum use of what they have and certain others, who have options, choose to stay unhealthy.”

The hope of suffering less

The chefs believe that the future of food will hopefully be slow foods, considering the rising cases of lifestyle diseases. “I do not know what the future of food will be but I can say what the future should not be — we should not continue eating what we are eating now, following the advertisements and brand endorsements,” said Sabyasachi.

The solution lies in the hands of every individual — the option to pick what to eat, cultivate and sell. Joseph Chahine, executive head chef, Layalina Restaurant Group, London, shared, “Farmers across the world are suffering. We need to support them. There is an urgent need to update food protection and processing methods. We can make an impact by endorsing organic farming and eco-friendly ways.”

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

The panel discussion was held as part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of The Great Kebab Factory at Radisson Blu.

