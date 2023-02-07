Home Cities Chennai

Dealing with difficult conversations through a ball game!

But be warned, the game is quite punishing on mistakes. Desta wakes up from their dream and could only choose to relive it.

Stills from the game

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

Netflix Games, while limited in its catalogue, has a curiously interesting list of games within it. One of my latest discoveries is Desta: The Memories Between. Desta is created by Ustwo, a studio that’s best known for the game Monument Valley. It is a beautiful puzzle game playable on mobiles/tablets that became very popular all those years back after it appeared once on the show House of Cards. Desta is similar visually to Monument Valley and is just as absorbing, but more elaborate in terms of the game’s mechanics and story.

Desta is asleep. They are dreaming. In the weird world of Desta’s dreams, they must have difficult conversations with people from their past. The surreal dream world challenges Desta. Are they prepared to face their regrets head-on? The dreams simulate turn-based combat through an elaborate game of dodgeball. Several glowing balls are scattered on a different grid in each of the game’s levels.

Each turn provides Desta to do one of three actions—a move, an attack (throw of the ball), or a special power. Movement is restricted, and all characters have limited health. The goal of each level is to consider the restrictions, and tactically catapult the ball across the field enough times to destroy all the enemies. Each level is a fun puzzle to solve.

But be warned, the game is quite punishing on mistakes. Desta wakes up from their dream and could only choose to relive it. The ball game restarts, they have no memory of the previous dreams, and none of the skills remembered from previous attempts. However, the game provides a different combination of starting powers each time it restarts, which allows the experience to be slightly varied on each replay. The game also gets relatively easier past a certain threshold. Crossing each level means that Desta has now regained the lost trust of an old family member or friend. 

They then join Desta on their challenging journey ahead in the dream, and we now have new powers on our side that help us cross the next levels. This casual game is suitable even for beginners. It is currently available to play on a mobile/tablet if you are subscribed to Netflix.

