Festive fashion choice under one roof at Sutraa Exhibition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sutraa Exhibition is back in the city featuring ‘Made in India’ and regional items today and tomorrow at Hyatt Regency. The fashion fair will present clothing and lifestyle retailers from across the country.

The event will focus on festive fashion and product categories spanning women’s occasion wear, traditional wear, fusion wear and accessories, as well as jewellery, bags, home décor and lifestyle and gift items among others.

Around 3,000 and above visitors are expected to visit the exhibition where around 60 exhibitors will showcase their products. The categories included are apparel and clothing, and arts and crafts. The event is being organised by Sutraa Exhibition which is headquartered in Kolkata.

“We aim to promote a spectrum of designers, featuring saris, salwar suits, lehengas, footwear and other accessories. We have brought to you an exhaustive collection from which you need to pick your attire as per your occasion and you are all set to slay this wedding season. So don’t waste your time in searching Indian designers clothing instead come to shop the perfect designer clothing.”

Some of the exhibitors participating in the event are Wafe Kolkata, Laksh, Samaroho Boutique – Kolkata, Khwahish, V Studio – Ahmedabad Healer Meenal Anand – Chennai, Saanvi By Shraddha Agarwal, Simran’s Collection – Bangalore, Harsh Designer Boutique, Om Collection – Mumbai, Anura, Rajjev Chennai, Manal Designer Studio – Bangalore, Lucille by Sandhya, Neelam Purses and Handbags, Grey Room, Begum’s Chikankari Mumbai & Dubai, Adah by Pawan, J’Kriti Boutique, and Mahesh Products.

Choose from the best of Indian jewellery and other essentials from the exhibition to look exceptional in your wedding day. All the designs are infused with an ultra modern spirit catering to the women of today.

