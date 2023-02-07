Home Cities Chennai

Man mows down father over property dispute, held

Ethiraj’s youngest son Ramachandran, who has a transport business reached his father’s house on Sunday night and demanded his share in the property.

Published: 07th February 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested after he mowed down his father with a lorry over a property dispute in Oragadam on Monday morning. The deceased Ethiraj (75) from Deveriyampakkam village was a farmer, said the police. Ethiraj has three sons and a daughter. Ethiraj lived with his wife, while his children were living in nearby areas.

Ethiraj’s youngest son Ramachandran, who has a transport business reached his father’s house on Sunday night and demanded his share in the property. “Ethiraj told Ramachandran that the property will be divided only after his death.”

This led to a verbal altercation, which turned ugly and turned into a fistfight. Family members and the neighbours pacified both of them and Ramachandran returned to his house. On Monday at around 6 am, Ethiraj was on his way to the farm on Sankarapuram road.

“Ramachandran was driving a lorry loaded with sand on the same road. On seeing his father, he allegedly mowed him down. Ethiraj died on the spot,” said a police officer. Ramachandran abandoned the lorry some 500m away from the spot and fled, added the police.

Passersby informed Oragadam police, who registered a case and sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. After an investigation, police nabbed Ramachandaran. “He claimed his father saw the lorry and jumped in front of it.

However, eyewitnesses said the vehicle deliberately changed course and ran over the elderly man,” said the police. Ramachandran was booked for murder and after being presented in court was remanded to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
father mowed
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp