Metro rail launches feeder service between Alandur & DLF IT Park

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro rail commuters working in DLF Cybercity IT Park will now be provided shuttle services on four 12-seater AC tempo travellers between Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station and DLF Cybercity Alandur. Priced at Rs 40 per passenger, the tempo service launched on Monday will operate between 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays.

The fare will be collected by operators, Fast Track cabs, through QR code (UPI) and mobile app. DLF Cybercity Chennai, the client, will mark pick-up and drop locations inside the campus and provide financial support to the operator.

The operation and maintenance of the service and vehicles will be the responsibility of the operator. Chennai Metro will provide passenger guidance and coordinate the service between the client and the operator.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro Rail Managing director MA Siddique said the work on the elevated stretch, under the second phase, will be completed by 2026. He said traffic congestion along the metro rail elevated corridors stretch which is under construction, would reduce within a year.

This comes as the barricades along the pillars will be removed after the caps are laid paving more space for motor vehicles. Siddique added that a feasibility report from Coimbatore and Madurai Metro has been completed. A detailed project report for the Coimbatore Metro is being undertaken.

