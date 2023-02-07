Home Cities Chennai

Metro rail launches feeder service between Alandur & DLF IT Park

Priced at Rs 40 per passenger, the tempo service launched on Monday will operate between 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays.

Published: 07th February 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail

Chennai Metro (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro rail commuters working in DLF Cybercity IT Park will now be provided shuttle services on four 12-seater AC tempo travellers between Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station and DLF Cybercity Alandur. Priced at Rs 40 per passenger, the tempo service launched on Monday will operate between 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays.

The fare will be collected by operators, Fast Track cabs, through QR code (UPI) and mobile app. DLF Cybercity Chennai, the client, will mark pick-up and drop locations inside the campus and provide financial support to the operator.

The operation and maintenance of the service and vehicles will be the responsibility of the operator. Chennai Metro will provide passenger guidance and coordinate the service between the client and the operator.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro Rail Managing director MA Siddique said the work on the elevated stretch, under the second phase, will be completed by 2026. He said traffic congestion along the metro rail elevated corridors stretch which is under construction, would reduce within a year.

This comes as the barricades along the pillars will be removed after the caps are laid paving more space for motor vehicles. Siddique added that a feasibility report from Coimbatore and Madurai Metro has been completed. A detailed project report for the Coimbatore Metro is being undertaken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metro rail DLF Cybercity IT Park Arignar Anna Alandur Metro
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp