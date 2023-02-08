Home Cities Chennai

A display of devotion

Thousands of devotees also walked around the temple carrying pots on thier heads and kavadis on their shoulders.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Dressed in traditional yellow and red, men, women and children thronged the Vadapalani Murugan temple and offered their prayers.

Dressed in traditional yellow and red, men, women and children thronged the Vadapalani Murugan temple and offered their prayers.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From decorating the procession cart, preparing the kodams and kavadi, to taking an oath to walk on burning coal, and praying to their heart’s content — devotees of Lord Muruga celebrated the Thaipusam festival on Saturday with piety. Dressed in traditional yellow and red, men, women and children thronged the Vadapalani Murugan temple and offered their prayers.

Thousands of devotees also walked around the temple carrying pots on their heads and kavadis on their shoulders. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu and J Allen Egenuse bring us some glimpses from the festivities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thaipusam festival Vadapalani Murugan temple Lord Muruga devotees
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp