A display of devotion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From decorating the procession cart, preparing the kodams and kavadi, to taking an oath to walk on burning coal, and praying to their heart’s content — devotees of Lord Muruga celebrated the Thaipusam festival on Saturday with piety. Dressed in traditional yellow and red, men, women and children thronged the Vadapalani Murugan temple and offered their prayers.

Thousands of devotees also walked around the temple carrying pots on their heads and kavadis on their shoulders. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu and J Allen Egenuse bring us some glimpses from the festivities.

