Gang attacks armed reserve constable in Alandur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An armed reserve constable was assaulted by a gang in Alandur on Monday night. He was identified as Vijayan, a resident of Kannan Colony, a constable attached to the Pudupet battalion. On Monday evening, Vijayan and his relative had gone to Pazhavanthangal bazaar.

“Around 9 pm, one of his friends contacted Vijayan and informed him that two gangs were fighting in an open ground in Kannan Colony. Vijayan and his relative reached the spot and attempted to break the fight,” said a senior police officer. While one gang fled, another gang thrashed Vijayan. Vijayan was taken to Chromepet GH. Police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

