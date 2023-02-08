Home Cities Chennai

Gang attacks armed reserve constable in Alandur

“Around 9 pm, one of his friends contacted Vijayan and informed him that two gangs were fighting in an open ground in Kannan Colony.

Published: 08th February 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An armed reserve constable was assaulted by a gang in Alandur on Monday night. He was identified as Vijayan, a resident of Kannan Colony, a constable attached to the Pudupet battalion. On Monday evening, Vijayan and his relative had gone to Pazhavanthangal bazaar.

“Around 9 pm, one of his friends contacted Vijayan and informed him that two gangs were fighting in an open ground in Kannan Colony. Vijayan and his relative reached the spot and attempted to break the fight,” said a senior police officer. While one gang fled, another gang thrashed Vijayan. Vijayan was taken to Chromepet GH. Police have launched a hunt for the suspects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
armed reserve constable Gang attack
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp