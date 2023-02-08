Home Cities Chennai

Two men held for chain-snatching by Mangadu cops

Vijay (29) and Padagotti Tamizhan (35) were arrested by Mangadu police on Sunday, for allegedly snatching a chain from a woman, on January 28, near Ramapuram.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vijay (29) and Padagotti Tamizhan (35) were arrested by Mangadu police on Sunday, for allegedly snatching a chain from a woman, on January 28, near Ramapuram. Police said, the woman was walking alone, on her way to attend a wedding, when two men on a bike went up to her, snatched her four sovereign gold chain and sped away before she could shout for help. On receiving a complaint, police identified the duo while going through CCTV footage of nearby areas hours before the snatching.

After the snatching, police said, the two men went to Madanapuram, changed their clothes and the bike number plate. One of them took an autorickshaw, while the other took the bike. During questioning, the duo said this was their first attempt at chain snatching, and they had watched videos on social media on evading capture by police. The stolen chain was recovered and the two men were remanded in judicial custody.

