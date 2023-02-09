Home Cities Chennai

Boy with special needs drowns in Karapakkam temple well

The boy was identified as Ezhumalai from Vendharasi Amman Koil Street in Karapakkam along the Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Published: 09th February 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Drown

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A nine-year-old boy with special needs drowned in a temple well in Karapakkam after the rusted iron mesh net of the well broke. 

The boy was identified as Ezhumalai from Vendharasi Amman Koil Street in Karapakkam along the Old Mahabalipuram Road. Police said Ezhumalai goes to a private school for children with special needs in Taramani. On Tuesday evening, since the boy went missing his father searched the locality along with neighbours.

“A neighbour had seen the boy playing inside a temple premises near their house and informed the parents. The father along with others rushed to the spot and found the iron mesh on the temple well broken with blood stains on it,” said a police officer. 

Based on the information, fire and rescue personnel from Thoraipakkam arrived at the scene. However, since it was dark they left and returned on Wednesday morning. With the help of scuba divers, Ezhumalai’s body was fished out.

After a preliminary investigation, police said some eye-witnesses saw the boy playing near the well. They suspect when Ezhumalai climbed onto the iron mesh, the rusted part broke and he fell inside. Kannagi Nagar police registered a case and sent the body to Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem.

