CRZ violation: NGT stops tourism project in Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary

When contacted, TTDC managing director Sandeep Nanduri told TNIE these are only temporary structures. “We have not constructed anything new.

Published: 09th February 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 07:33 AM

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
CHENNAI: Citing alleged violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) rules and other environmental concerns, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) to stop work on the tourism project at Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary in Chengalpattu district. The TTDC was building huts, toilets and other infrastructure for tourists visiting the estuary.

However, the construction was carried out without obtaining CRZ clearance. Two fishermen T Kannappam and S Panneer, residents of Tsunami Quarters in Tazhuthali Kuppam, have filed a petition before the NGT bench highlighting the violations and obtained status quo against the project. The next hearing is scheduled for March 3. 

When contacted, TTDC managing director Sandeep Nanduri told TNIE these are only temporary structures. “We have not constructed anything new. There were some existing structures, which we removed and built proper facilities for the tourists. If CRZ clearance is required, we will apply for it. This project will not have any adverse impact on the environment or turtle nesting.”

The petitioners said Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary is where Odiyur lagoon meets the sea. The area is ecologically sensitive - it is an important Olive Ridley turtle nesting area. The banks are lined with rich mangroves and the bed has an extensive seagrass bed.

“In 2017, few small thatched roof structures were built and their number increased to 15 in 2021-22. And, in December 2022, a flurry of construction activities, including a compound wall, and toilets along the banks of the estuary was built. We were shocked to see concrete structures, thatched structures with concrete piling and flooring. The area is classified as CRZ 1B (intertidal zone) and no development zone of CRZ-3, where tourism projects are not permitted,” the petitioner said. 

“There are about 230 families in the village and they depend on fishing. Earlier, they did not face any trouble since only a few thatched structures were there but now TTDC is attempting to construct a compound wall and permanent structures. The staff present on the spot allegedly told the fishermen they cannot access the beach. The beach cannot be appropriated and used exclusively by any person or authority,” the fishermen said.

