Man dies of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in Karapakkam

However, he fainted immediately. The other workers called the ambulance service and he was rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Published: 09th February 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at an apartment complex in Karapakkam on Wednesday. Two persons were booked and one person was detained, said the police.
The deceased was identified as Senthilkumar from Kundrathur. A private apartment complex that has about 270 houses had hired a private sewage cleaning contractor to clear the septic tank. The contractor had engaged Arul (47) and Praveen (20) from Kovilambakkam along with Senthilkumar. 

“On Wednesday morning, the trio entered three manholes inside the apartment separately. While Arun and Praveen came out of the respective tanks, Senthilkumar complained of noxious gas and stepped out,” said a police officer. However, he fainted immediately. The other workers called the ambulance service and he was rushed to the Royapettah Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Kannagi Nagar police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. Police said the supervisor who was present to oversee the cleaning did not follow protocol. Police registered a case for offences including under section 304(i) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder)  and sections of The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police detained two persons, including the manager of the contract firm. Further investigation is underway.

How it happened
On Wednesday, three men entered manholes inside the apartment complex separately. While Arun and Praveen came out of the respective tanks, Senthilkumar complained of noxious gas and stepped out, said a police officer. However, he fainted immediately

