21-year-old drunk kills mother with beer bottle in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old drunk youth allegedly killed his mother by attacking her with a beer bottle after she asked him to stop dancing to loud music in the house. The deceased was identified as A Kannagi (43) from Vyasarpadi. Police said her husband had passed away a few years ago. Her son A Ajay, a school dropout, hangs out with his friends every day and returns home drunk almost every night, said the police. “On Wednesday night, Ajay returned home drunk and his mother chided him. At around 2 am, Ajay was dancing to loud music on his phone,” said a police officer. Agitated by this, Kannagi told her son he was disturbing the neighbours. This angered Ajay and he hit his mother with a beer bottle repeatedly and fled. On hearing her screams for her, neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where she succumbed. MKB Nagar police booked Ajay and arrested him.