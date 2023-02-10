Home Cities Chennai

Attacked by gang, Armed Reserve cop from Chennai dies in hospital

On Tuesday evening, Vijayan and his relative had gone to Pazhavanthangal bazaar.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after a 32-year-old Armed Reserve constable was allegedly assaulted by a gang in Alandur, he succumbed to injuries on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Vijayan, a resident of Kannan Colony, an Armed Reserve Grade II constable attached to Pudupet battalion.

On Tuesday evening, Vijayan and his relative had gone to Pazhavanthangal bazaar. “At around 9 pm, one of his friends informed Vijayan that two gangs were fighting against in an open ground in Kannan Colony in Alandur. Vijayan and his relative reached the spot and attempted to break the fight,” said a senior police officer. In the melee, a gang thrashed Vijayan which left him unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed.

