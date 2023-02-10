Civil Supplies CID seizes 11,500 kg of rice in Chennai city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents in Chennai, the Civil Supplies CID officers on Thursday seized at least 11,500 kg of ration rice, which was stored in a godown, to be smuggled to Andhra.

Based on a tip-off, North Zone inspector of police of Civil Supplies CID Hemalatha and her team raided a godown in Varadha Muthiappan Street in George Town. The team found 204 sacks of rice, each bag of 50 kg. After an investigation, police arrested G Jayasiva (47), C Muthu (34) and R Viswanathan (46). Police seized 10,200 kg of rice from the godown.

Similarly, a team led by SI Rajendran raided a godown in Sowcarpet and found 1,300 kg of rice in 26 sacks was ready to be transported in a truck. Police arrested the truck driver A Sarath Kumar (24).

