'Designed to deliver development' says Madhuram Narayanan Center

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Asports meet for children with intellectual disability, developmental delays, and associated disabilities was held on Friday by the Madhuram Narayanan Center (MNC) for Exceptional Children, a unit of Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust. More than 100 children from the centre, other special and mainstream schools participated in the event.

Competitions like balancing walk, zig-zag pattern walk, printing on paper, holding bubble tube, packing school bags, decorating pattern, seven stones and sorts balls, among others were held for children between 0-4 years, 4- 6 years, montessori categories. Inter school games were held for children from both special and mainstream schools in the 3- 6 age category.

The games were designed based on the disability of the children. Prizes were distributed by the event’s chief guests Dr Wolfram Gaden and Jeannie Gaden. Speaking about the 20th annual sports meet, Vimala Kannan, founding principal of MNC said, “Our children have to be taught and trained to perform certain daily activities, which are very important future skills.

It may look very simple, but special children will have difficulty doing this because it needs hand-eye coordination. “Training at an early age will definitely help them to manage. “It is our aim to make them as independent as possible and these training also help the parents to manage children with physical and developmental disabilities,” she said.

MNC has been providing early intervention for children with intellectual disability (ID), developmental delays (DD) and associated disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Down’s syndrome (DS), Cerebral Palsy (CP), Hydrocephalus, Microcephaly, Metabolic Disorders and Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD) for the past 31 years. Jaya Krishnaswamy, founder of MNC and S Krishnan, honorary general secretary, parents and teachers were present.

