Five cooks injured in LPG cylinder blast in Chennai orphanage

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five people involved in cooking food for an orphanage were injured in a cylinder blast in Saidapet on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place in a centralised kitchen functioning on the ground floor of a two-storey building on Divan Bashyam Salai in Saidapet. Food for at least six orphanages and old-age and destitute homes was being prepared from the kitchen and despatched in autos, police said.

On Saturday morning, cooks Vanitha and Nithya, priest in-charge of an orphanage Nithyanandam, auto driver Punniyakodi, and watchman Arumugam were preparing food in the kitchen. Around 3 am, a huge blast occurred in the place. Smoke engulfed the street and neighbours rushed to help the victims.

Fire and rescue services personnel from Teynampet fire station reached the spot and put out the fire. Police said Vanitha and Punniyakodi sustained more than 71% injuries and are in critical condition. The other three are under treatment. Health minister Ma Subramaniam visited the victims at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The Saidapet police have registered a case and further investigations are on.



CHENNAI: Five people involved in cooking food for an orphanage were injured in a cylinder blast in Saidapet on Saturday. According to police, the incident took place in a centralised kitchen functioning on the ground floor of a two-storey building on Divan Bashyam Salai in Saidapet. Food for at least six orphanages and old-age and destitute homes was being prepared from the kitchen and despatched in autos, police said. On Saturday morning, cooks Vanitha and Nithya, priest in-charge of an orphanage Nithyanandam, auto driver Punniyakodi, and watchman Arumugam were preparing food in the kitchen. Around 3 am, a huge blast occurred in the place. Smoke engulfed the street and neighbours rushed to help the victims. Fire and rescue services personnel from Teynampet fire station reached the spot and put out the fire. Police said Vanitha and Punniyakodi sustained more than 71% injuries and are in critical condition. The other three are under treatment. Health minister Ma Subramaniam visited the victims at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The Saidapet police have registered a case and further investigations are on.