Home Cities Chennai

Woman techie riding pillion on her brother's two-wheeler run over by bus 

A 22-year-old woman riding pillion with her brother died in a road accident after a MTC bus ran over her on Friday night.

Published: 12th February 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 22-year-old woman riding pillion with her brother died in a road accident after an MTC bus ran over her on Friday night.  The deceased was identified as A Priyanka, 22, of Ajis Mullak Street in Thousand Lights. Police said Priyanka was employed at a private software firm in Guindy. On Friday night, Priyanka was riding pillion with her brother Rishinathan, 23, to Royapettah from her house. 

Around 9 pm, when they were driving on Peters Road, Rishinathan attempted to overtake an MTC bus.  “When Rishinathan overtook the bus another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction brushed against the side mirror of Rishinathan’s bike.

He lost control and fell down and Priyanka came under the wheels of the bus,” a police officer said.  An ambulance crew declared Priyanka dead. Rishinathan was taken to Royapettah Govt Hospital for treatment. The Anna Square Traffic police registered a case and booked the driver. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp