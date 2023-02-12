Woman techie riding pillion on her brother's two-wheeler run over by bus 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman riding pillion with her brother died in a road accident after an MTC bus ran over her on Friday night. The deceased was identified as A Priyanka, 22, of Ajis Mullak Street in Thousand Lights. Police said Priyanka was employed at a private software firm in Guindy. On Friday night, Priyanka was riding pillion with her brother Rishinathan, 23, to Royapettah from her house.

Around 9 pm, when they were driving on Peters Road, Rishinathan attempted to overtake an MTC bus. “When Rishinathan overtook the bus another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction brushed against the side mirror of Rishinathan’s bike.

He lost control and fell down and Priyanka came under the wheels of the bus,” a police officer said. An ambulance crew declared Priyanka dead. Rishinathan was taken to Royapettah Govt Hospital for treatment. The Anna Square Traffic police registered a case and booked the driver.



