College student run over by tractor near Chennai's Avadi

An 18-year-old college student was run over by a tractor after he collided with an MTC bus and fell on the road near Avadi on Saturday. The bus driver and tractor driver were arrested.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An 18-year-old college student was run over by a tractor after he collided with an MTC bus and fell on the road near Avadi on Saturday. The bus driver and tractor driver were arrested.

According to Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased is Praveen of Ambattur, a hotel management student at a private college near Red Hills. He worked part-time in a two-wheeler factory. On Saturday afternoon, as part of his work, Praveen was on the New Military Road in Avadi. He allegedly got too close to an MTC bus and collided with it. In the impact, he fell on the road and was run over by a tractor that was coming from behind.

Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital. After a preliminary checkup, doctors declared him on arrival. The body was then sent for a postmortem. A case was registered and the MTC bus driver Kumar (40) of Uthiramerur and the tractor driver Selvam (45) of Tiruvannamalai were arrested. Further investigations are on.

  • Well Wisher
    I live in the area and travel into the market area there frequently. If anyone is to be arrested for this accident it is the vendor encroachers on the road who narrow the driveway and the municipal and police officials who do nothing to keep the roads free for traffic. A drone aerial photo shoot of both the New Military Road and the road leading to railway station will show the difficulties people face. Posting a commissioner will not solve a problem unless they are effective.
    2 hours ago reply
