College student run over by tractor near Chennai's Avadi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student was run over by a tractor after he collided with an MTC bus and fell on the road near Avadi on Saturday. The bus driver and tractor driver were arrested.

According to Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased is Praveen of Ambattur, a hotel management student at a private college near Red Hills. He worked part-time in a two-wheeler factory. On Saturday afternoon, as part of his work, Praveen was on the New Military Road in Avadi. He allegedly got too close to an MTC bus and collided with it. In the impact, he fell on the road and was run over by a tractor that was coming from behind.

Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital. After a preliminary checkup, doctors declared him on arrival. The body was then sent for a postmortem. A case was registered and the MTC bus driver Kumar (40) of Uthiramerur and the tractor driver Selvam (45) of Tiruvannamalai were arrested. Further investigations are on.

