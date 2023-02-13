Home Cities Chennai

Four injured as bikes collide near Marina beach in Chennai

According to Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the accident victims are Suriya (22), Balaji (18), Gowtham (21) and Mohammed Tamim (33).

Published: 13th February 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramaniam with an accident victim at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Four people suffered injuries in a collision of two bikes near Marina beach on Saturday. Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, who was passing through the area, rushed the injured to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

According to Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the accident victims are Suriya (22), Balaji (18), Gowtham (21) and Mohammed Tamim (33). Suriya suffered grievous head injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the other three were let go after first aid.

According to the police, Suriya and Balaji were on their way to Napier bridge on a bike. Suriya, who was driving, tried to overtake a car and hit a bike coming from the opposite direction. Gowtham and Mohammad Tamim were on the other bike. Meanwhile, Ma Subramaniam who was passing through the area rushed them to the RGGGH. According to the police, Suriya is a state-level basketball player.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marina beach Ma Subramaniam
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp