Four injured as bikes collide near Marina beach in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people suffered injuries in a collision of two bikes near Marina beach on Saturday. Health Minister Ma Subramaniam, who was passing through the area, rushed the injured to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

According to Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the accident victims are Suriya (22), Balaji (18), Gowtham (21) and Mohammed Tamim (33). Suriya suffered grievous head injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the other three were let go after first aid.

According to the police, Suriya and Balaji were on their way to Napier bridge on a bike. Suriya, who was driving, tried to overtake a car and hit a bike coming from the opposite direction. Gowtham and Mohammad Tamim were on the other bike. Meanwhile, Ma Subramaniam who was passing through the area rushed them to the RGGGH. According to the police, Suriya is a state-level basketball player.

