Loan scam: 27-year-old accused of cheating woman of Rs 3 lakh, gold arrested in Chennai

Published: 13th February 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:12 AM





By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 27-year-old man was arrested by Kodungaiyur police for allegedly cheating several people to the tune of Rs 40 lakh by promising to help them secure bank loans. He was arrested based on a complaint from one of the victims.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Mahesh Kumar. He befriended Chitra on social media over a year ago. Chitra had confided in him that she was looking for a bank loan. Over time, Mahesh collected Rs 3 lakh and gold jewels from Chitra by promising to return them once she got the loan.

When she did not get the promised loan, Chitra demanded Mahesh pay back the money, but he refused.
She then lodged a complaint based on which he was arrested on Saturday. During inquiry, it came to light that he cheated several others under the pretext of getting them loans.

