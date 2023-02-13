Home Cities Chennai

Man held for cheating colleague with false promise of marriage in Chennai

A 29-year-old librarian at a government law university was arrested on Sunday for cheating and impregnating a colleague with a false promise of marriage.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 29-year-old librarian at a government law university was arrested on Sunday for cheating and impregnating a colleague with a false promise of marriage.

According to city police, the accused is Maniarasu. The police said Maniarasu had allegedly promised the woman of marriage and had a physical relationship with her, after which she became pregnant twice. The police said the woman aborted her pregnancy twice based on the demand of Maniarasu.

A few months ago, Maniarasu got engaged to another woman. When the woman confronted him, Maniarasu allegedly verbally abused her and threatened her. The woman then complained, based on which Maniarasu was arrested on Saturday. He was later remanded to judicial custody.

