Tamil Nadu: Worker injured in wall collapse during demolition dies in hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a portion of a wall fell on him during a house demolition, a 45-year-old daily wage labourer succumbed to injuries at Sriperumbudur Government Hospital on Sunday.

According to Sunguvarchahiram police, the deceased was identified as Sekar of Red Hills. He was part of a team employed for demolishing a house near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.

The old house was being demolished to construct a new one. On Friday, Sekar was engaged in demolishing a wall in the centre of the house. Suddenly, a portion of the wall collapsed and fell on him.

On hearing his cries for help, the others present on the spot rescued him and rushed him to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday. Sunguvarchathiram police registered a case and a began an investigation.

