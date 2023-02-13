Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Worker injured in wall collapse during demolition dies in hospital

Two days after a portion of a wall fell on him during a house demolition, a 45-year-old daily wage labourer succumbed to injuries at Sriperumbudur Government Hospital on Sunday.

Published: 13th February 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two days after a portion of a wall fell on him during a house demolition, a 45-year-old daily wage labourer succumbed to injuries at Sriperumbudur Government Hospital on Sunday.

According to Sunguvarchahiram police, the deceased was identified as Sekar of Red Hills. He was part of a team employed for demolishing a house near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.

The old house was being demolished to construct a new one. On Friday, Sekar was engaged in demolishing a wall in the centre of the house. Suddenly, a portion of the wall collapsed and fell on him. 

On hearing his cries for help, the others present on the spot rescued him and rushed him to the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday. Sunguvarchathiram police registered a case and a began an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wall collapse demolition
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp