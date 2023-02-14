Elderly couple dies by suicide near Tambaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, an elderly couple, who were allegedly not looked after by their two children, died by suicide near Tambaram on Sunday.

According to Manimangalam police, the deceased couple were identified as Subburam (87) and Kamatchi (84). Their children Paramraj (48) and Bharathi (41) stayed with them in a joint family in Manimangalam.

On Sunday, both Paramraj and Bharathi had gone out with their families. When Bharathi returned home with her husband, she could not open the door. Then the door was broken open. When she entered the house, she found her parents dead.

On information, Manimangalam police recovered the bodies and sent them to a government hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Paramraj was an alcoholic. Also, both children allegedly did not take care of their parents.

The police suspect this could have led the elderly couple to take extreme steps. Further inquiries are on.

(If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.)

