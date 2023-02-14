Frozen in Time

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Supriya Donthi started a preserved floral art brand Leafy Affair in 2016, with a value of just Rs 20,000, she thought it was a passion project, which would hardly turn into a full-fledged business.

To the extent that when Donthi reached Shark Tank (India) Season 2 for further funding, the ‘sharks’ mentioned the business is doing well for itself and does not need financial support. Even if the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur didn’t get any funding, a particular product from her brand went viral — the paperweight.

The popularity has seen a surge in orders being placed. “It is one of our best-selling products after Shark Tank. The orders have increased by eight times,” says Donthi about the paperweights that are priced at Rs 3,000 onwards.

One of the most coveted products now, Donthi says the paperweight was an accidental discovery. “The main hero of the product is the botanicals. We use dandelion flowers in the jewellery. But we learnt how to preserve it and we thought why not put it in a crystal ball? Then in the process, we thought we could also give it a flat base at the bottom and keep it like a stand as a paperweight,” says Donthi.

More than consciously planning it out, it was the product of creativity that came during the process of experimentation. “Then it turned out so beautiful that we created paperweights out of other flowers,” she adds. Apart from the dandelion ones, in the selective range of paper weight, they have ones with daisies, hydrangea, and chrysanthemum.

Six years ago, Donthi left her job as a project manager and found love in entrepreneurship. She began by selling miniature terrarium jewellery after which she started her brand. Now, her clientele includes celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Shraddha Srinath to name a few.

