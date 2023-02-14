Life imprisonment for Chennai man for killing wife 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A local court in Chennai convicted a 37-year-old man for murdering his wife and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. Mahila court judge TH Mohammed Farooq, in a recent verdict, found N Karthik guilty of committing the crime and convicted him under IPC section 302 along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The judge ordered the detention period already undergone to be adjusted against the prison term. Karthick, of Nandambakkam, employed as an electrician, was married to Soumiya and had been staying with her at a house in Kundrathur.

On November 13, 2018, after he picked up a quarrel with her over talking on the phone for long hours, her parents took her to their house in Saidapet. Karthik went there the following day and slashed her with a blade several times, resulting in her death.

CHENNAI: A local court in Chennai convicted a 37-year-old man for murdering his wife and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. Mahila court judge TH Mohammed Farooq, in a recent verdict, found N Karthik guilty of committing the crime and convicted him under IPC section 302 along with a fine of Rs 50,000. The judge ordered the detention period already undergone to be adjusted against the prison term. Karthick, of Nandambakkam, employed as an electrician, was married to Soumiya and had been staying with her at a house in Kundrathur. On November 13, 2018, after he picked up a quarrel with her over talking on the phone for long hours, her parents took her to their house in Saidapet. Karthik went there the following day and slashed her with a blade several times, resulting in her death.