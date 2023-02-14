Home Cities Chennai

Life imprisonment for Chennai man for killing wife 

A local court in Chennai convicted a 37-year-old man for murdering his wife and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment.

Published: 14th February 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A local court in Chennai convicted a 37-year-old man for murdering his wife and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment. Mahila court judge TH Mohammed Farooq, in a recent verdict, found N Karthik guilty of committing the crime and convicted him under IPC section 302 along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The judge ordered the detention period already undergone to be adjusted against the prison term. Karthick, of Nandambakkam, employed as an electrician, was married to Soumiya and had been staying with her at a house in Kundrathur. 

On November 13, 2018, after he picked up a quarrel with her over talking on the phone for long hours, her parents took her to their house in Saidapet. Karthik went there the following day and slashed her with a blade several times, resulting in her death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
life imprisonment murdering his wife Mahila court
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp