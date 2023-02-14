‘Love, in Short’: Language of love on stage

Diya Maria George By

CHENNAI: When Akhila Krishnamurthy began Aalaap, 10 years ago, the aim was to bridge the gap between the artiste and the audience. With several events that allowed a diverse set of people to engage with Indian classical art in a manner that is informal, non-intimidating, exciting and interactive, this became a reality.

To stretch things a bit, Akhila thought of creating a connection between the audience through emotions. In the backdrop of Valentine’s Day, Aalaap speaks love through dance and expressions, by launching ‘Love, in Short,’ a series where dancers share their take on love through their art.

Online to offline transition

Even though ‘Love, in Short’ was launched in February 2020 on social media, this is their first offline event. As an art consulting and management company, this is also a big step for Aalaap, comments Akhila, CEO and founder of Aalaap. She adds, “We, as a company, offer a range of solutions from ideation, curation, management, events, publicity, social media, marketing, and so on. So when we started the company, we organised a lot of small events and did not extend to events of larger scale, as I always felt that at intimate events people are not intimidated to engage with classical art.”

In the online series, 10 to 12 artistes shared their idea of love through videos spanning a duration of less than a minute. Akhila says, “When the pandemic hit, we couldn’t move further with the idea. Now, it is the time of the month that celebrates love. So we thought it would be interesting to replicate the idea as an offline series and an impersonal event.”

Diverse concepts of love

Seven dancers from Chennai including D Dilip, Gowthami Ashok, Madhav Haygreev, Meenakshi Grama, Nirali Samani, Reshma G, and Sushmitha Suresh will be performing at the event. “In one evening, you get to watch seven dancers showcase their interpretation of love. Each dancer has been allocated 10 minutes. They are free to do whatever they want on the idea of love using the medium of dance. Thus, different notions of love are coming together under one umbrella,” she says.

Akhila, who has been a journalist for the past 23 years, continues to work with art and artistes. When she had to curate a team for the offline performance, she reached out to dancers who promised potential. “We have a lot of dancers and not everyone gets the stage to perform. I wanted to give an opportunity to those who really wanted one.

For example, Meenakshi Grama is a young mother and when she told me how she wanted to dance again after her child’s birth, I thought I should offer the stage to her. We also have two male dancers in the team, one of them is a Kuchipudi artiste. All the others are Bharatanatyam dancers,” she says.

‘Love, in Short’ will be held on February 16 at 7 pm at Medai - The Stage. Tickets are priced at Rs 200. Make the payment via UPI on Ops.aalaap-1@okhdfcbank and send a screenshot of the payment with your full name to 9845817530. For details, visit aalaap_concepts on Instagram.

