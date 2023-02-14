The roses of Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What better way to express your feelings than by sending flowers to your loved ones?

In Krishnagiri, roses of different hues have been harvested in time for Valentine’s Day. They are plucked, pruned, and packaged to be dispatched to other cities.

Rose cultivation is famous in the regions of Hosur, Thalli and Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri. Around 350 farmers work on 1,300-1,500 acres of land. This Valentine’s Day, around 20 lakh flowers have been exported to Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Australia and other countries.

(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

