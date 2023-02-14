Home Cities Chennai

Two of family killed, seven injured in road accident near Gummidipoondi

The deceased are M Yashini and S Rajan (45) from Maduravoyal. Police said Yashini and Rajan’s family visited Tirupati on Saturday.

Published: 14th February 2023 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Express illustration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An eight-year-old girl and her uncle died and seven others, including the driver of their rented car, were injured when the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a garden wall near Gummidipoondi in the wee hours of Monday. The eight-member family was returning from Tirupati. 

The deceased are M Yashini and S Rajan (45) from Maduravoyal. Police said Yashini and Rajan’s family visited Tirupati on Saturday. Shankar was their driver. The family left Tirupati on Sunday evening. “At around 2 am, when they were crossing Swamy Reddy Kandigai near Gummidipoondi on the Chennai - Tirupati National Highway, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall. The car overturned and came to a stop after dragging on for some distance,” said a police officer. 

The driver might have dozed off on the wheels, added the police. After a preliminary investigation, police said, “A private property with rooms, a restaurant and a garden had constructed a garden wall. The front wheels of the car ran over the wall, and the vehicle overturned,” said the police.

Passersby rushed the injured to the hospital. While Yashini and Rajan were declared dead on arrival, others were shifted to Thiruvallur Government Hospital for treatment. Police said, Bhuvaneshwari (13) and Roopavathy (40) were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment, while the others were discharged after first aid. Tiruttani police registered a case.

Tamil Nadu ranks second in deaths caused due to negligence on roads according to the ‘Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India- 2021’ released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The state witnessed 15,384 casualties in 14,747 accidents, ranking after Uttar Pradesh with 18,972 deaths.

Cause-wise analysis of road accidents revealed most accidents were due to overspeeding (59.7%. A whopping 15,384 people died in road accidents in TN in 2021. Among metropolitan cities, Chennai (district) accounted for the most casualties, 998.

