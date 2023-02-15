Home Cities Chennai

18 railway stations in Chennai division to get a facelift soon

Published: 15th February 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Eighteen stations in the Chennai Division of SR will be modernised soon. A dedicated parking space, Wi-Fi, rooftop plazas and other amenities will come up in 14 suburban stations, Jolarpettai, Chennai Central, Avadi and Tambaram.

Sources said a techno-feasibility study is underway for the modernisation of Central, Avadi and Tambaram. “These three stations will get amenities like dedicated entry and exits on par with airports,” said an official.

The other 15 stations - Chennai Park, Chennai Beach, Guindy, Mambalam, Gummidipundi, Sullurpeta, Perambur, Ambattur, Guduvancheri, St Thomas Mount, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Chengalpattu, Tiruttani and Jolarpettai - will be developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

In the first phase, rooftop plazas, high-level platforms (760-840 mm), dedicated pedestrian pathways, well-planned parking areas, properly designed signages, enhanced lighting, ballastless tracks, etc., would be provided. Master plans for modernisation will be prepared for each station.

“The improvement of passenger amenities involves developing circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lifts and escalators thereby providing better access for persons with disabilities. In addition, provisions for free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘one station one product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges and nominated spaces for business meetings will also be developed. “Station entrances will be improved to ensure smooth access by widening roads and removal of unwanted structures. Railway offices in stations will be relocated to free space,” said a railway official.

