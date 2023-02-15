Asanas for athletes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Games are essential for healthy development in early childhood. Outdoor games are specially organised motion-based activity. Playing games like badminton, horseshoes, basketball, baseball, football, tennis, rugby, and backyard games, like shuffleboard or ladder toss, etc. makes our bones stronger. Our immunity is improved and hence, overall health problems get resolved. But to be best players, asanas and pranayama help physically and mentally.

Practising asanas can enhance an athlete’s performance. It can also help relieve stress, encourage relaxation, and support healthy sleep patterns. From increasing flexibility to building mental resilience, yoga offers a wealth of benefits for athletes. It can help you develop mindfulness through awareness of your body, your breath, and the present moment. This can allow for greater concentration during athletic activity.

Pranayama involves controlling your breath in different styles and lengths. It is a system of techniques used to harness and manipulate universal energy known as prana. It is often incorporated into asana practice or used as a preliminary step for meditation. Pranayama can produce benefits for the body and brain. It brings clarity of mind, increases lung capacity, reduces stress and anxiety, and strengthens willpower. The aim of pranayama is to increase the oxygen intake of the body. It strengthens the connection between body and mind which improves physical, mental and emotional well-being.

ANJANEYASANA (HIGH LUNGE POSE)

STEPS

Begin in Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Facing Dog Pose).

Exhale, step your right foot forward, between your hands.

Lower your left knee to the floor. Slide the foot back till you feel a stretch in the hips and thigh.

Shift your hips back to stack over your left knee.

Make sure that the left heel is off the ground.

Flex and press the right sole on the floor.

Bring your hands in front of your chest in Anjali Mudra, keeping your spine lengthened.

With your left knee on the ground, keep a small bend at your left foot to prevent hyperextension. Now engage your quadriceps.

Focus on pulling the pinky toe of your right foot back and pressing forward with the ball of your right foot.

Hold the pose for up to 60 seconds before bending the front knee and returning to a lunge.

Repeat on other side.

BENEFITS

Stretches your hips, hamstrings, calves, lower back and psoas muscles.

Increases awareness in the pelvic area.

Strengthens hamstrings, quadriceps, gluteus maximus and calves.

Stimulates the abdominal organs and tones the reproductive organs.

Engages the deep core muscles, which help create stability.

It alleviates pain caused by sciatica.

Promotes focus, productivity and inner acceptance.

Strengthens the legs and whole lower body.

VRIKSHASANA (TREE POSE)

STEPS

Stand straight, feet together, knees straight.

Keep your arms at the sides.

Without twisting the left knee, lift up the right foot and hold the ankle with the right hand.

Put the right heel on the left thigh, toes pointing downwards.

Press your right heel in the thigh.

Try to balance on the left leg.

Breathing in, keep your palms in Anjali Mudra at mid-section of your chest, fingers facing the sky.

Then, stretch up and stand straight. Balance.

Look straight and breathe normally holding the pose as long as you can.

Finally, exhale and bring down the hands and come back to the initial position.

Repeat the pose with the other leg.

Practise three-five rounds.

BENEFITS

Helps to strengthen spine.

Assists the body to establish pelvic stability.

Tones up the leg muscles and strengthens the knee.

Helps players to concentrate more in their games.

Helps to flex the hip joints.

Strengthens the inner ears, eyes and shoulders.

More beneficial in sciatica and flat feet.

Calms your mind and makes your body sturdy and flexible.

Strengthens tendons and ligaments of the feet.

Boosts concentration and mental faculties.

Best to correct postural problems.

Activates the Muladhara (root) chakra.

Promotes confidence, boosts energy flow, and calms the mind.

SETU BANDHASANA (BRIDGE POSE)

STEPS

Lie down in Shavasana or in supine position with arms beside the thighs.

Bend the knees and clasp ankles with palms with feet 10 inches apart.

While inhaling, raise the back in a relaxed manner.

You can also be on toes by raising the heels, which gives more stretch to the back and neck.

Maintain the pose for 30 seconds or more with slow breathing.

Bring back down with a deep exhale and rest.

Repeat 3 to 5 times.

BENEFITS

Regulates functions of thyroid gland.

Provides the spine a backward movement and correct stretching.

Eases back ache and strengthens the back.

Removes neck strain.

It exerts effective stretch on the elbow, treating tennis elbow.

Makes spine healthy and flexible.

Helps nerves indirectly control the smooth coordination of body and mind.

Stretches and massages the abdominal organs, especially the colon.

Calms the brain, helps to reduce stress, depression and anxiety.

Improves digestion.

Good for those with osteoporosis.

Expands the lungs.

Makes buttocks stronger.

Eases problems related to menopause.

Good for weak and tired legs.

DHANURASANA (BOW POSE)

STEPS

Lie down on your stomach.

Bend both legs at the knees and hold both feet with your hands.

Breathe, lift your head and chest off the ground, pull your legs forward, and the body backward so that your posture looks like a bow.

Look forward, keeping your elbows straight and both the legs together.

Only your abdomen should be in contact with the ground.

Breathe normally and maintain the posture for one minute.

Breathe out slowly, bring your chest and legs to the ground and then relax.

BENEFITS

Reduces depression, stress, anxiety and helps in the mental and physical development.

Helps to reduce the symptoms of depression.

Reduces obesity and keeps the body balanced.

Controls the level of cortisol hormone as it is responsible for causing depression.

Strengthens the abdominal muscles and cures health problems of the body.

Involves bending the back that helps stretch the back muscles.

Helps to enhance the flexibility of the spine.

Relieves all types of muscle pains.

Good to relieve problems like back pain.

Improves blood circulation in the body.

Excellent in helping to focus on your games with concentration.

Acute back pain in women can be cured.

Strengthens the leg muscles and feel the stretch in the feet and hands muscles.

It tones the muscles of the hands and arms.

Stimulates Manipura (solar plexus) chakra, increases the digestive fire and activates the flow of prana, or life energy.

Helps practitioner’s sense of identity and ability to be confident and in control.

UJJAYI PRANAYAMA (OCEAN BREATH)

STEPS

Sit down comfortably in Sukhasana or Padmasana with your eyes closed and try to keep your spine erect.

Keep your hands on Gyan Mudra.

Take a long, deep breath slowly from both the nostrils.

While breathing, try to contract the throat and feel the touch of air in your throat.

Remember air should not touch inside the nose. As air touches the throat a peculiar sound is produced.

Enable the breath to be light and relaxed as it slightly contracts the rear of the throat, making a gentle hissing sound as you inhale. The sound should not be forced but ought to be loud enough for someone to hear.

Now breathe out by closing right nostril and exhale from the left nostril; producing the sound ‘HHHHHAAAA’.

Do Ujjayi Pranayama for 3 to 5 times.

BENEFITS

Increases concentration.

Boosts the focusing power.

Very good for athletes to concentrate on their games.

The body becomes healthy, strong.

It generates internal heat.

Brings a positive attitude.

Regulates cholesterol.

Helps in cataracts and sinus problems, rheumatism and migraine.

Lowers the risk of heart attacks, clears blocked arteries

Prevents thyroid problems. Makes the voice melodious.

Best for arousing Kundalini.

Beneficial in chronic cold, cough, indigestion, liver problems, dysentery.

Helpful in asthma problems.

KAPALBHATI PRANAYAMA (SKULL SHINING BREATH)

STEPS

Sit in Padmasana (Lotus Pose) or Sukhasana (Easy Pose) with spine straight.

Place your hands on your knees with the palms facing up or in Gyan Mudra.

Take a long and deep breath.

While exhaling, pull your stomach inward. Draw your stomach in such a way that it touches the spine.

Feel the contraction of the abdominal muscles by placing a hand on your stomach. Draw the navel inward.

As soon as you release the muscles of the stomach, the breath reaches your lungs.

To complete one round of this pranayama, exhale 20 breaths.

After a round is over, relax and close your eyes.

Feel the excitement manifested by pranayama in your body.

You can complete two more rounds of this pranayama.

BENEFITS

Generates heat in your body, dissolving toxins and other waste matter.

Improves functioning of the kidneys and liver.

Removes stress from the eyes and erases dark circles.

Enhances blood circulation and digestion.

Helps you concentrate on the games.

Increases metabolic rate, aiding rapid weight loss.

Stimulates abdominal organs, helping diabetic patients.

Rejuvenates your brain, energises your nerves.

Gives you a sense of balance. Makes you feel clutter-free.

Eliminates acidity and gas-related problems. Strengthens your lungs and increases their capacity and makes your face glow.





