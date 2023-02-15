New therapy bay at Apollo cancer centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo Proton Cancer Centre expanded its proton gantry with the addition of ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Therapy Bay’. M P Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity, and APJMJ Sheik Saleem, co-founder, APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation inaugurated Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Therapy Bay in the presence of Harshad Reddy, Director-Operations, Group Oncology and International Apollo Hospitals and others, according to the press release. The bay comes with state-of-the-art treatment delivery technique known as image-guided intensity modulated proton therapy (IG-IMPT). When compared to conventional X-ray-based radiotherapy, the IG-IMPT has minimal to no exposure of normal, healthy organs to radiation, the release said. “Apollo Proton Cancer Centres have established a high benchmark in cancer care. I am happy to see the technological advancements, specialised treatment, and care offered by Apollo Hospitals that exemplify the standards which make Chennai one of the most popular destinations for medical treatment,” the release quoted Saminathan.