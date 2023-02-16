Home Cities Chennai

Art with an appetite

Isn’t it but natural then that the depiction of food finds a place in all our art, down the centuries? The practice dates back to our ancient civilizations where it can be found in varied contexts.

By Jitha Karthikeyan
CHENNAI:  Hunger pangs have always driven the existence of the human race. From the Neanderthals fiercely hunting animals for food to survive, to the innumerable online food orders we place furiously every day to survive our daily catastrophes we may have come a long way with regard to our food choices but our meals play an important part in the functioning of our being.

Consider that this was a time when society was used to grand historical paintings and religious iconography and suddenly, there comes along a vegetable basket as art! When Italian artist Caravaggio painted a basket of fruits in 1599, it was a statement that had several hidden meanings. The wicker basket containing some apples, grapes, pears and figs, though seemingly a simple artwork, had worm-eaten leaves and decay when observed closely. Perhaps this was a metaphor for the nature of life itself.

Food soon became a symbol of status in art. In the 16th century, these still life paintings evolved to become larger and more sophisticated and whole market scenes were soon built around them. The Four Elements by Joachim Beuckelaer was one such with earth, fire, water and air being symbolised by the food that they were associated with. Strangely, though it was a period of extreme economic recession, the paintings showed abundance and plenitude.

As expected, artworks of what’s on the table soon became much sought-after. Certain fruits or food items came to symbolise a deeper meaning and became a language by itself. The pineapple, for instance, signified luxury. It took two years for a tree to bear the fruit and hence was considered exclusive back then! The Interior of an Inn, a painting by Jan Steen, showed a young lady standing next to broken eggs while a man tugged at her skirt with lustful intentions, the broken eggs denoting her lost virtue.

By the end of the 19th century, canvases were filled with people gathering around food. The Potato Eaters by Van Gogh was the stark depiction of the harsh reality of a peasant’s meal. The onset of consumerism in the mid 20th century, had artists like Andy Warhol painting soup cans, fascinated with the consumerist culture. Human ingenuity knows no limits and food became the material to make art from the 1960’s onwards, with artworks being rendered out of chocolates and spaghetti.

Food brings meaning into our lives in far more ways than we can imagine. This is why it can be said that food was the favourite muse of many artists and will continue to remain so. 

Bon Appetit!

