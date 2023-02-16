Home Cities Chennai

Cop ransacks shops in Kancheepuram for refusing mamool

A police inspector vandalised roadside shops near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday after some shop owners allegedly refused to pay mamool (protection money).

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A police inspector vandalised roadside shops near Sunguvarchatram in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday after some shop owners allegedly refused to pay mamool (protection money). The video of the incident has gone viral.

Senior police officials said a show cause notice has been issued to the inspector identified as Paranthaman and an inquiry has been initiated. According to a police source, the incident took place in Molachur village. Garment shops, eateries, vegetable shops, bakeries and grocery stores have encroached on the streets. This encroachment has resulted in less space for people to walk on and they are forced to walk on roads, sources said.

To keep the matter under wraps, the shopkeepers allegedly paid money to the police, but recently a bakery owner and a vegetable seller refused to pay the demanded money. This enraged inspector Paranthaman and he went on a rampage, vandalising shops in the area. He also damaged vehicles parked in front of the shops. An onlooker recorded this act and posted it on social media.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said, “The incident did take place. According to my sources, the officer had been asking the shop to close down or pay money, but since they did not listen to him he went on a rampage. An action will be initiated against the officer.” Another senior officer said a show cause was issued to him on Wednesday. Further course of action will be decided after the inquiry. The inspector has not been suspended yet, said the police. Paranthaman could not be reached for comments.

