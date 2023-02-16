Home Cities Chennai

Man flies drone over NIA court, held

A 35-year-old videographer was arrested and later released after he was found flying a drone over the NIA special court while covering a wedding at a nearby marriage hall on Tuesday.

Image of a drone used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old videographer was arrested and later released after he was found flying a drone over the NIA special court while covering a wedding at a nearby marriage hall on Tuesday. The incident took place when the NIA officials had brought SI Wilson murder case suspect Khaja Moideen to the special court in Karayanchavadi near Poonamallee.

The drone suddenly appeared on the horizon and vanished. The NIA officials traced the drone to Balaji. He and the drone were handed over to Poonamallee police. Balaji, who was the videographer for a wedding, was produced before a magistrate, who granted him bail. Khaja Moideen is one of the suspects in SI Wilson’s murder in Kanniyakumari in 2020. After TN police arrested Moideen’s men in Bengaluru, he had ordered a hit on check posts along the inter-state border. Y Wilson, an SSI was shot at Kaliyakkavilai check post in the wee hours of January 8, 2020.

