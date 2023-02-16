No bidders for dormitory, restaurant at Koyambedu market

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even six months after construction, a dormitory and a restaurant built for workers in Koyambedu market have not been brought to use as no contractor has come forward to take part in tenders for operating them.

A ground-plus-two-floor complex built on 4,800 sqft of land to house the facilities was opened six months ago. Two tenders were floated but operators could not be finalised. Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) sources said a third tender floated recently, however, has elicited good response.

“We are not fixing any upset price and has left it to the operators to give their best quote,” said official sources of the Market Management Committee. “Initially, we had called for a single operator for the labour shed as well as restaurant as it would be easier for one operator to operate both.

We had fixed an upset value of Rs 30 lakh. However, labour associations opposed it and said they want the restaurant and the dormitory to be managed by different operators, sources said. “Now we have split the tenders and the response has been good,” sources said. The bigger question, however, is whether a 40-bed facility will be enough for thousands of labourers working in the market. Many of the workers now sleep on pavements or in shops.

Meanwhile, the work on modernisation of Koyambedu market is gaining ground with housing secretary and CMDA minister considering the report filed by a consultant. Sources said the final report is yet to be drafted by the consultant.

“We are planning to increase urinals, basic facilities and check posts. There are also plans to renovate the pond at the flower market and explore the feasibility of deploying a conveyor belt to dispose garbage. Roof of flower market may also undergo repairs,” source told TNIE. The study would also look at setting up separate blocks for organic products. The CMDA has earmarked 50,000 sqft of land following budget announcement to set up shops for organic products.



