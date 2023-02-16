Home Cities Chennai

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal joins awareness rally

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, sat astride a racing bike which was one of the nine motorcycles that went on a constitutional awareness rally across the country.

Twelve bikers on nine bikes went on the rally.

By Express News Service

This idea of spreading the awareness of the Constitution of India through a motorcycle rally was the idea of two childhood friends, Dr JS Rajkumar, chairman of the Lifeline Hospitals, and PB Sai Sudhakar, MD of Shirdi Infra group.

This duo has already been creating awareness of the Constitution across Tamil Nadu, and more than one lakh students have already benefited from their talks on the Indian Constitution and unsung freedom fighters.

The entire rally with 12 people headed by Kalaivani, a lawyer, went across 10 states/union territories in 16 days. The motorcyclists went through Bengaluru, Belgaum, Pune, Vadodra and Ahmedabad, going on to New Delhi through Ajmer.

En route, they distributed copies of the Preamble to passersby and the crowds that gathered to see their superbikes. There were public meetings to discuss constitutional awareness, as well as talks on freedom fighters.

