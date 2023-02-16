Weaving a unique ‘Pattapatti’   

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: MV Vetri, the artistic director of Theatre Akku has a strange request from his audience. “The next time you see undergarments, you should remember our play,” he says while gearing up for his latest production ‘Pattapatti Sarithiram’ a comedy which tells the story through the evolution of undergarments. Apart from its strange theme, the production also comes with the uniqueness of its first time collaboration with The Art Factory (TAF), theatre group which is the brainchild of artiste Aparna Rajhesh. With the production all set to go on floors, Vetri and Aparna share their experience and making of the play.

Plays of passion

Theatre Akku has been conducting productions since its inception in 2017, while TAF is a pandemic baby that was birthed in 2020. A group formed by students of Indianostrum theatre troupe, Puducherry, Theatre Akku’s performance is appreciated by people across Tamil Nadu as they bring out the essence of Therukoothu through modern theatre without diluting the authenticity.

For Aparna, it was the urge to pursue her passion for performance art that made her create TAF. She says, “After attending an acting workshop at Evam by Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, I thought of creating a theatre group. Networking with the other students in the previous batches, we formed a group of 16 members, from across the world. Since the group was created during the pandemic, we conducted plays via Zoom. Last year we had our first offline production.”

Aparna was inspired by Vetri’s play ‘Komaligal’ which spoke about the abuse faced by four women coming from different backgrounds. Vetri says, “Aparna wanted a play like Komalis, something that stays with the audience. My idea was different. After the pandemic, I saw that people are loaded with a lot of negativity and stress. I wanted to create something that makes them forget all their worries but also engage them with a message.”

Collaborating to create

In July 2022, when Theatre Akku and TAF collaborated, they unanimously wanted to create something that didn’t have any creative restrictions. Deliberately the team refrained from having a script. Explaining the process of creating the play, Vetri shares, “ The actors who embody different characters are given full freedom to explore their character and improvise it. A rough idea was there but the multiple layers of the story were created only through improvisation.”

The process was new to TAF. Aparna shares, “We had not performed on stage without a script. But every scene and layer of this play is weaved organically through discussions. As we had those meetings, we understood that pen and paper created certain types of restrictions while improvisation gives the freedom.” The team hopes to take the audience on a hilarious ride through their tale of ‘Pattapatti.’ “See you at Medai,” they sign off.

‘Pattapatti Sarithiram’ will be staged on February 19 from 4 pm at Medai - The Stage. Book tickets on BookMyShow

For details, call: 9342731335



