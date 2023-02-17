Man hit by bus toolbox door dies, one injured in Chennai's Thiruvottiyur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after being hit by the open door of the toolbox of a private bus in Thiruvottiyur on Friday morning.

The deceased is Venkatesan from Thoothukudi, who worked in a grocery store in Tondiarpet. The injured Yasmin, from Kasimedu, works in the same store. On Friday morning, a staff bus of a private company in the suburbs dropped off one of its staff after the night shift on Thiruvottiyur high road.

The bus driver, Yugendran, had failed to notice the door of tools box on the left side near the diesel tank was open. He took a U-turn, and while crossing the Thiruvottiyur police station, the door hit Venkatesan. In the impact, Venkatesan and Yasmin fell on an iron barricade in front of them. Thiruvottiyur police registered a case and arrested Yugendran on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was killed and his friend was injured after being hit by the open door of the toolbox of a private bus in Thiruvottiyur on Friday morning. The deceased is Venkatesan from Thoothukudi, who worked in a grocery store in Tondiarpet. The injured Yasmin, from Kasimedu, works in the same store. On Friday morning, a staff bus of a private company in the suburbs dropped off one of its staff after the night shift on Thiruvottiyur high road. The bus driver, Yugendran, had failed to notice the door of tools box on the left side near the diesel tank was open. He took a U-turn, and while crossing the Thiruvottiyur police station, the door hit Venkatesan. In the impact, Venkatesan and Yasmin fell on an iron barricade in front of them. Thiruvottiyur police registered a case and arrested Yugendran on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.