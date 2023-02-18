Home Cities Chennai

Bikes, lorries caused 60 per cent fatal accidents in Chennai last year: Police report

The data also revealed that a pedestrian is involved in a fatal accident every two days in the city. The total number of pedestrian fatalities stood at 179 last year.

CHENNAI:  Two-wheelers and lorries caused the maximum number of fatal accidents in the city in 2022. Together, they contributed to almost 60%  of fatal accidents, according to the data released by the Greater Chennai traffic police. The data also revealed that a pedestrian is involved in a fatal accident every two days in the city. The total number of pedestrian fatalities stood at 179 last year.

The data is limited to Chennai city police limits after the trifurcation and excludes suburbs like Tambaram and Avadi. The data is collected based on cases registered under IPC 304 A (causing death due to negligence).

In 2022, motorbike riders were involved in 235 accidents resulting in 241 fatalities. Of the 241 deaths, 108 were ‘self-fall’ accidents, i.e., when a motorist loses control of his vehicle and falls on the road without any collision. 

“Self-falling accidents involve drunk driving and rash driving. Almost in all cases of self-falling accidents, the motorists and pillion riders did not wear helmets,” said Kapil Kumar Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, traffic. The second highest number of deaths was caused by lorries, 64. About 42 two-wheeler riders and 10 pedestrians died after being run over by lorries. A senior police officer said, in a few cases the motorists fell in a pothole or collided with another vehicle and came under the wheels of the lorries. Interestingly last year, deaths caused by MTC buses came down to 27 from 40 in 2021.

Speaking to TNIE, Saratkar said, “Traffic police is enforcing motor vehicle rules and imposing fines on violations around the city. However, personal behaviour by motorists and drivers plays a huge role in preventing accidents. We are providing extensive awareness of the need to wear helmets and not to drive under the influence of alcohol. But it is up to the individual to avoid reckless driving.”

In other deaths, earthmovers and jeeps killed two people each, whereas a bicycle rider and earthmover operator killed one person each in 2022.

What is 304A?
When a driver hits another vehicle or person accidentally, the accused is booked under 304A. While the person is released on station bail after the chargesheet is filed. The court decides between a fine to two years of imprisonment.

