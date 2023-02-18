Home Cities Chennai

Two cops demand chicken rice at vegetarian restaurant, create ruckus in Chennai

At around 10 pm on Thursday, two AR constables in civil clothes reached a vegetarian restaurant in Puduvanchery near Tambaram on the Agaram Main Road.

Published: 18th February 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

biriyani

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two Armed Reserve constables created a ruckus at a vegetarian restaurant when the staff told them they cannot serve chicken or egg fried rice. The cops insisted they be served egg rice since it was part of the vegetarian menu. The video of the incident has gone viral.

At around 10 pm on Thursday, two AR constables in civil clothes reached a vegetarian restaurant in Puduvanchery near Tambaram on the Agaram Main Road. “The duo demanded chicken fried rice from the staff. When the employees told them that the restaurant is vegetarian, the constables asked for egg fried rice since ‘eggs are vegetarian’ said a senior police officer.

The constables were allegedly drunk at the time. The verbal confrontation soon turned into a fistfight when the AR constables attacked one of the staff. Based on the information, Selaiyur police registered a case and took the staff and constables to the station for inquiry. 

Police said, the staff did not file a complaint and the constables were let off with a warning. However, Tambaram commissionerate police have initiated action against the two AR constables.

Hernia camp tomorrow
Chennai: Apollo Hospitals will organise a free hernia awareness camp on Sunday. The camp will be organised at Apollo First Med Hospitals, Kilpauk, from 9 and to 5 pm. For registration and inquiries contact 9941009194 /7810003506. ENS

TAGS
vegetarian menu Tambaram
