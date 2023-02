Power cuts in parts of Chennai on February 21 & 22 ; check list of areas 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday (February 21 & 22) and it will be restored earlier if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO.

Here are the details:

Shutdown on Tuesday

Tambaram, Keelkattalai:

Bajanai Koil Street, Rajaji Nagar, Dharga Road, Kamaraj Nagar, Renuka Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur:

Vanagaram Road, Karumariamman Nagar, Natesan Nagar, Vivekanandhar Street.

Perambur:

Thiruvenkada second street, south high court colony and New Avadi Road.

Shutdown on Wednesday:

Tambaram:

Sembakkam Madambakkam main road, VGP Srinivasa nagar, Karumariamman nagar Puthuthangal Mullai Nagar TNHB, State Bank Colony, Mudichur road, Irumbuliyur, Krishna Nagar, Kannadapalayam, Reddiyar Palayam, Kalyan Nagar, Goodwill Nagar, Amutham Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy:

Rajbhavan, St.Thomas Mount, Nanganallur and Ramapuram related Substations areas.

Porur:

Mangadu Janani Nagar, Indra Nagar, Chakra Nagar, Appavu Nagar KAVOOR Part of Kundrathur Road, V.G.N., Kovoor Colony THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Sidco 8th Cross Street, Tower line main road, Sathish Nagar SRMC Mahalakshmi Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Thiru Murugan Nagar POONAMALLEE Brodies Road, Thirumal Nagar, Rose Garden, Dharmaraja Koil Street KAVANUR Sirukalathur, manimangalam Salai, periyar Nagar, Ambethkar Nagar, Pudhuper and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar:

KK Nagar west, MGR nagar, Ashok nagar, Kodambakkam , Chinmayanagar, Alwarthirunagar, Dasarathapuram, Alagirinagar and above all surrounding areas.

Madhavaram leather estate:

KKR Garden, Thapalpetty, Bazaar street, Udaiyar Thootam and above all surrounding areas.

Ennore:

Kathivakkam, Ennore Bazzar, Kattukupam, Nehru nagar, Kamaraj nagar, SVM nagar, Ennore kuppam, Thazhankuppam, ETPS Quarters, Eranvoor, Jothi nagar, Ramanathapuram, Sakthi Ganapathi nagar and above all surrounding areas

