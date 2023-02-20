Young and dashing, Hyundai gives Nios facelift

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hyundai i10 has always been one of the favourite cars of Indian families. With the release of the Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios, its popularity reached new heights. Once viewed as a family car, the i10 became a hit among youngsters with the launch of the Grand i10 Nios in 2019. It was young and fresh in every angle and aspect. To make Nios younger, Hyundai has given a facelift to the beautiful hatchback.

Though there are very noticeable cosmetic changes, the real reason for the facelift lies in the safety and emission fronts. Hyundai has upped the safety quotient of the model. All the variants now come with at least four airbags (driver, passenger and sides). In the top variants, there are six airbags (four+curtain).

Nios also has new features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear Camera Amplified Customer Safety as well as parking convenience.

For safety, an 8.89 cm (3.5inch) cluster with a multi-information display and tyre pressure monitoring system have also been added. Coming to the emission norms, the new Nios offer Real Driving Emission compliant and E20 fuel (20% ethanol-blended petrol)-ready 1.2-litre engine. It comes with five-speed manual transmission and AMT. Then, there is the 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG.

It has a five-speed manual transmission. The new emission norms will come into force in April 2023. That means Grand i10 Nios is future-ready. But for diesel and turbo lovers, the new Nios doesn’t offer any opportunity. Hyundai has withdrawn diesel and turbo petrol engines from the Nios range.

The Looks

I like the new front design of the car. It is a new-age design with a painted black radiator grille and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) integrated into a sporty-looking bumper. The lamps reminded me of a bird flying. Projector headlamps in a stylish sweptback design also add to the look.

The 15-inch wheels and shark-fin antenna elevate the profile view. The contemporary styling is seen in the rear too. The new set of LED tail lamps and connecting reflector strips are some new attractions. The cabin is also well-appointed. The light colour theme is refreshing. Comfort, style, space and features are all useful and youthful.

The 20.25 cm (8 inches) touchscreen display audio with smartphone navigation, cruise control, fast USB charger, wireless phone charger and smart key are some of the new additions.

Price

The introductory ex-showroom price of the new Grand i10 Nios starts at `5.68 lakh and goes up to `8.46 lakh. The hatchback comes with a warranty of three years, which can be extended to seven years. The car comes in six monotones and two dual-tone exterior colours.

The drive

I enjoyed the silence in the cabin. The engine is smooth during all normal driving conditions, and the noise does not come into the cabin. The light clutch provides easy transmission. The leather-covered steering wheel offers very comfortable handling. Ride comfort is also good. The company claims a mileage of 20.7 kmpl for the manual variant and 20.1 kmpl for the AMT.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

CHENNAI: The Hyundai i10 has always been one of the favourite cars of Indian families. With the release of the Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios, its popularity reached new heights. Once viewed as a family car, the i10 became a hit among youngsters with the launch of the Grand i10 Nios in 2019. It was young and fresh in every angle and aspect. To make Nios younger, Hyundai has given a facelift to the beautiful hatchback. Though there are very noticeable cosmetic changes, the real reason for the facelift lies in the safety and emission fronts. Hyundai has upped the safety quotient of the model. All the variants now come with at least four airbags (driver, passenger and sides). In the top variants, there are six airbags (four+curtain). Nios also has new features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Parking Assist with Rear Parking Sensors and Rear Camera Amplified Customer Safety as well as parking convenience. For safety, an 8.89 cm (3.5inch) cluster with a multi-information display and tyre pressure monitoring system have also been added. Coming to the emission norms, the new Nios offer Real Driving Emission compliant and E20 fuel (20% ethanol-blended petrol)-ready 1.2-litre engine. It comes with five-speed manual transmission and AMT. Then, there is the 1.2-litre petrol engine with CNG. It has a five-speed manual transmission. The new emission norms will come into force in April 2023. That means Grand i10 Nios is future-ready. But for diesel and turbo lovers, the new Nios doesn’t offer any opportunity. Hyundai has withdrawn diesel and turbo petrol engines from the Nios range. The Looks I like the new front design of the car. It is a new-age design with a painted black radiator grille and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) integrated into a sporty-looking bumper. The lamps reminded me of a bird flying. Projector headlamps in a stylish sweptback design also add to the look. The 15-inch wheels and shark-fin antenna elevate the profile view. The contemporary styling is seen in the rear too. The new set of LED tail lamps and connecting reflector strips are some new attractions. The cabin is also well-appointed. The light colour theme is refreshing. Comfort, style, space and features are all useful and youthful. The 20.25 cm (8 inches) touchscreen display audio with smartphone navigation, cruise control, fast USB charger, wireless phone charger and smart key are some of the new additions. Price The introductory ex-showroom price of the new Grand i10 Nios starts at `5.68 lakh and goes up to `8.46 lakh. The hatchback comes with a warranty of three years, which can be extended to seven years. The car comes in six monotones and two dual-tone exterior colours. The drive I enjoyed the silence in the cabin. The engine is smooth during all normal driving conditions, and the noise does not come into the cabin. The light clutch provides easy transmission. The leather-covered steering wheel offers very comfortable handling. Ride comfort is also good. The company claims a mileage of 20.7 kmpl for the manual variant and 20.1 kmpl for the AMT. The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’