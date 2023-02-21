Meat waste could soon power your cars, homes

Laasya Shekhar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) dumps about 41 tonnes of meat waste daily in landfills. The quantum doubles during the weekends. In part 1 of the series, we saw how this leads to pollution and fires. But, there are ways to process meat waste into electricity and biofuels.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI) has established a pilot biogas plant of 500 kg/day that produces biogas using slaughterhouse wastes. Dr S V Srinivasan, senior principal scientist, Environmental Engineering Department, CSIR-CLRI along with German project partner, Leibniz University, Hannover, have experimented with a method of mixing vegetable waste and slaughterhouse waste to enhance the quantity of biogas production. “Vegetable waste is rich in carbon and slaughterhouse waste has nitrogen in abundance. By co-digesting both these wastes, bio-gas yield can be enhanced,” Srinivasan said.

In this plant, waste from the Perambur slaughterhouse and vegetable waste from the Koyambedu market (1:3) are pre-treated and fed to the plant to enhance an additional biogas yield of 30-40%. About 27 to 30m3 of biogas, equivalent to approx 50 units of electricity was generated every day. In other words, 10 kg of waste (1:3 ratio of slaughter and vegetable waste) would yield about 500 to 600 litres of biogas, which is approximately equivalent to one unit of electricity (1kWH) and can power a 1000-watt bulb for an hour or a 100-watt bulb for 10 hours. After the implementation of this process, CSIR-CLRI planned to use the facility to treat the waste generated from the institute campus including the canteen.

Meat waste to bio-diesel

Meanwhile, in Kerala, Dr John Abraham, professor and head, Department of Livestock Production and Management, at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has made headway in processing chicken waste into biodiesel.

In a rendering plant, the chicken waste undergoes three procedures: dry cooking, pressure cooking, and moisture reduction. “The procedure takes up to three hours yielding two byproducts: protein powder and oil. While the protein powder can be used as a feed for pets, oil can be converted into biodiesel,” Dr Abraham said.

Looking ahead

“With about Rs 4 crore as initial investment, rendering plants can be set up to process 41 tonnes of meat waste into manure. Each day, 10 tonnes of fertiliser worth Rs 1.2 lakh can be produced from the meat waste in Chennai,” said S B Senthil Kumar, managing partner, Bhairav Renderers, who has partnered with Coimbatore Corporation to process meat waste into fertiliser.

About 41 tonnes of meat waste in Chennai can be converted to 4.1 tonnes of bio-diesel through bio-rendering, according to Dr John Abraham. “A car has a fuel capacity of 35 litres. While half of it can be bio-diesel, rest can be diesel. That way, 4.1 tonnes of biodiesel will power 240 cars every day,” he added.

To produce electricity from slaughter house waste following CLRI’s technology, an initial investment of Rs 18 crore is required. “Around 4,000 units of electricity or 600 kg of bio-CNG can be produced by processing 41 tonnes of meat waste,” Srinivasan said.

(This story was produced with the support of Internews’ Earth Journalism Network)

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) dumps about 41 tonnes of meat waste daily in landfills. The quantum doubles during the weekends. In part 1 of the series, we saw how this leads to pollution and fires. But, there are ways to process meat waste into electricity and biofuels. The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR-CLRI) has established a pilot biogas plant of 500 kg/day that produces biogas using slaughterhouse wastes. Dr S V Srinivasan, senior principal scientist, Environmental Engineering Department, CSIR-CLRI along with German project partner, Leibniz University, Hannover, have experimented with a method of mixing vegetable waste and slaughterhouse waste to enhance the quantity of biogas production. “Vegetable waste is rich in carbon and slaughterhouse waste has nitrogen in abundance. By co-digesting both these wastes, bio-gas yield can be enhanced,” Srinivasan said. In this plant, waste from the Perambur slaughterhouse and vegetable waste from the Koyambedu market (1:3) are pre-treated and fed to the plant to enhance an additional biogas yield of 30-40%. About 27 to 30m3 of biogas, equivalent to approx 50 units of electricity was generated every day. In other words, 10 kg of waste (1:3 ratio of slaughter and vegetable waste) would yield about 500 to 600 litres of biogas, which is approximately equivalent to one unit of electricity (1kWH) and can power a 1000-watt bulb for an hour or a 100-watt bulb for 10 hours. After the implementation of this process, CSIR-CLRI planned to use the facility to treat the waste generated from the institute campus including the canteen. Meat waste to bio-diesel Meanwhile, in Kerala, Dr John Abraham, professor and head, Department of Livestock Production and Management, at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University has made headway in processing chicken waste into biodiesel. In a rendering plant, the chicken waste undergoes three procedures: dry cooking, pressure cooking, and moisture reduction. “The procedure takes up to three hours yielding two byproducts: protein powder and oil. While the protein powder can be used as a feed for pets, oil can be converted into biodiesel,” Dr Abraham said. Looking ahead “With about Rs 4 crore as initial investment, rendering plants can be set up to process 41 tonnes of meat waste into manure. Each day, 10 tonnes of fertiliser worth Rs 1.2 lakh can be produced from the meat waste in Chennai,” said S B Senthil Kumar, managing partner, Bhairav Renderers, who has partnered with Coimbatore Corporation to process meat waste into fertiliser. About 41 tonnes of meat waste in Chennai can be converted to 4.1 tonnes of bio-diesel through bio-rendering, according to Dr John Abraham. “A car has a fuel capacity of 35 litres. While half of it can be bio-diesel, rest can be diesel. That way, 4.1 tonnes of biodiesel will power 240 cars every day,” he added. To produce electricity from slaughter house waste following CLRI’s technology, an initial investment of Rs 18 crore is required. “Around 4,000 units of electricity or 600 kg of bio-CNG can be produced by processing 41 tonnes of meat waste,” Srinivasan said. (This story was produced with the support of Internews’ Earth Journalism Network)