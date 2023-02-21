Two driving stolen Jaguar burgle homes in Chennai city, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A penchant for driving luxury cars and the desire for a lavish lifestyle landed two men from Uttar Pradesh in the police net in the city. One more member of the gang is on the run, said Neelankarai police. The arrested accused, Rajesh Kumar Yadav (35) and Punith Kumar (38), used to drive around in a stolen Jaguar to scout for a bungalow or villa they would hit next.

They did not care if the house was occupied or if it was empty. The three-member gang would barge into the house of their choice and threaten the occupants with deadly weapons to hand over the valuables.

However, the burglars ran out of luck when they decided to rob a leather factory owner in the first week of February. They could not find much at the house and left with a meagre Rs 1,000 bucks and a pair of slippers.

Based on a complaint from the businessman, special teams were formed to nab the burglars. While sifting through CCTV footage, the police came across the luxury car with a fake registration number.

However, the gang changed the number plate near the Sholavaram and the police traced them to Uttar Pradesh. They were arrested and brought to Chennai on Saturday and hunt is on for their accomplice. Further investigation is on.

