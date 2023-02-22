Six-hour surgery at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital saves patient’s life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Chennai successfully performed a six-hour minimally invasive Cardiac Electrophysiology intervention procedure, to correct a potentially fatal acute heart rhythm problem, of genetic origin, in a 42-year-old IT professional.

He was received at the emergency with palpitations and giddiness; ECG showed ventricular tachycardia (VT). It was reverted with multiple electric shocks (defibrillation). In VT, the heartbeat is abnormally fast, 200 or more beats per minute. This makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood and maintain circulation. If this occurs, the individual would develop shortness of breath, dizziness, or even lose consciousness. A sustained VT can degrade to ventricular fibrillation, an even faster and chaotic rhythm, leading to sudden cardiac arrest.

An emergency response team of ER physicians, cardiologists and anesthesiologists administered electric shocks. The cardiac electrophysiologists promptly conducted Electrophysiology studies, and performed a cardiac intervention procedure called Radio-Frequency Ablation to normalise the patient’s heart rhythm. They also implanted an Intra Cardiac Defibrillator (ICD) to prevent and treat possible any recurrence in future of the arrhythmia.

Explaining the procedure, Dr Deep Chandh Raja S, clinical lead cardiac electrophysiologist, Kauvery Hospital, said “The 42-year-old was suffering from Familial Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD), which is a Cardiomyopathy of genetic origin. In this condition, the muscle gets altered, developing short circuits in the heart’s electrical conducting system. This patient was fortunate to reach the hospital with repeated episodes of ventricular tachycardia.

We took him for a complex procedure called Endo-Epicardial Radiofrequency Ablation. In this procedure, we removed the short circuits from both the heart’s inner and outer surfaces, with a minimally invasive approach, at the Hybrid Cath Lab. Also, we used advanced equipment like a 3D navigation system and contact force catheters. The patient was off the ventilator the same day and received the implant of ICD on Day 7. His heart rhythm has since been normal, and he is free from episodes of VT.”

Dr Sundar C, the treating senior cardiologist, added that the patient was identified with the condition with the help of Cardiac MRI. One of the patient’s family members had suffered death at an early age presumably due to the same condition and hence a genetic testing was also done. The cardiac anesthetic team was headed by Dr P Chandrasekhar. The patient is now back in his hometown, has resumed work and is being closely monitored.

